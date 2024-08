Olympic Judo Results

Saturday Mixed Team Elimination Round of 32 Contest 1 Nikoloz Sherazadishvili, Spain, def. Adnan Khankan, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, Uchi-mata,…

Saturday

Mixed Team

Elimination Round of 32

Contest 1

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili, Spain, def. Adnan Khankan, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 0:54.

Contest 2

Ariane Toro Soler, Spain, def. Muna Dahouk, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 0:36.

Contest 3

David Garcia Torne, Spain, def. Mohammad Rashnonezhad, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 2:18.

Contest 4

Cristina Cabana Perez, Spain, def. Nigara Shaheen, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 0:53.

Spain (Nikoloz Sherazadishvili; Ariane Toro Soler; David Garcia Torne; Cristina Cabana Perez), def. Refugee Olympic Team (Adnan Khankan; Muna Dahouk; Mohammad Rashnonezhad; Nigara Shaheen), 4:41.

Elimination Round of 16

Contest 1

Julie Beurskens, Netherlands, def. Milica Nikolic, Serbia, Ippon, 0:25.

Contest 2

Strahinja Buncic, Serbia, def. Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, Ippon, Uchi-mata-gaeshi, 2:23.

Contest 3

Joanne van Lieshout, Netherlands, def. Marica Perisic, Serbia, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-ude-gatame, 1:20.

Contest 4

Nemanja Majdov, Serbia, def. Noel van T End, Netherlands, Ippon, 6:53.

Contest 5

Milica Zabic, Serbia, def. Marit Kamps, Netherlands, Ippon, 0:19.

Contest 6

Aleksandar Kukolj, Serbia, def. Michael Korrel, Netherlands, Ippon, 6:28.

Serbia (Milica Nikolic; Strahinja Buncic; Marica Perisic; Nemanja Majdov; Milica Zabic; Aleksandar Kukolj), def. Netherlands (Julie Beurskens; Tornike Tsjakadoea; Joanne van Lieshout; Noel van T End; Marit Kamps; Michael Korrel), 17:48.

