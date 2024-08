Olympic Judo Results

Friday Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 32 Ibrahim Tataroglu, Turkey, def. Enej Marinic, Slovenia, Ippon, Tai-otoshi, 2:25. Ushangi Kokauri,…

Friday

Men

+100 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Ibrahim Tataroglu, Turkey, def. Enej Marinic, Slovenia, Ippon, Tai-otoshi, 2:25.

Ushangi Kokauri, Azerbaijan, def. Rafael Silva, Brazil, Ippon, 2:59.

Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic, def. Jelle Snippe, Netherlands, Ippon, 2:54.

Erik Abramov, Germany, def. Tsetsentsengel Odkhuu, Mongolia, Waza-ari, Sumi-gaeshi, 4:19.

Marius Fizel, Slovakia, def. Gerard Takayawa, Fiji, Ippon, 3:41.

Mbagnick Ndiaye, Senegal, def. Bubacar Mane, Guinea-Bissau, Ippon, 4:20.

Magomedomar Magomedomarov, United Arab Emirates, def. Mohamed El Mehdi Lili, Algeria, Ippon, 1:39.

Elimination Round of 16

Kim Minjong, South Korea, def. Ibrahim Tataroglu, Turkey, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 3:37.

Ushangi Kokauri, Azerbaijan, def. Martti Puumalainen, Finland, Ippon, O-uchi-gari, 1:45.

Andy Granda, Cuba, def. Marvin Gadeau, Monaco, Ippon, Ashi-guruma, 1:24.

Tatsuru Saito, Japan, def. Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 1:31.

Temur Rakhimov, Tajikistan, def. Erik Abramov, Germany, Ippon, Sode-guruma-jime, 0:45.

Alisher Yusupov, Uzbekistan, def. Marius Fizel, Slovakia, Ippon, 3:47.

Guram Tushishvili, Georgia, def. Mbagnick Ndiaye, Senegal, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 0:47.

Teddy Riner, France, def. Magomedomar Magomedomarov, United Arab Emirates, Ippon, 6:30.

Women

+78 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Sophio Somkhishvili, Georgia, def. Renee Lucht, Germany, Ippon, Sasae-tsurikomi-ashi, 1:25.

Rochele Nunes, Portugal, def. Sarra Mzougui, Tunisia, Ippon, 2:36.

Larisa Ceric, Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Sydnee Andrews, New Zealand, Ippon, Kesa-gatame, 3:08.

Moira Morillo, Dominican Republic, def. Mahboubeh Barbari Zharfi, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, Kesa-gatame, 0:39.

Izayana Marenco, Nicaragua, def. Ana Laura Portuondo Isasi, Canada, Ippon, Sumi-otoshi, 2:07.

Marit Kamps, Netherlands, def. Khrystyna Homan, Ukraine, Ippon, 3:30.

Milica Zabic, Serbia, def. Asya Tavano, Italy, Ippon, 0:22.

Idalys Ortiz, Cuba, def. Tulika Maan, India, Ippon, Katate-jime, 0:28.

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, Mongolia, def. Kamila Berlikash, Kazakhstan, Ippon, 5:26.

Akira Sone, Japan, def. Richelle Anita Soppi Mbella, Cameroon, Ippon, 3:26.

Elimination Round of 16

Romane Dicko, France, def. Sophio Somkhishvili, Georgia, Ippon, 1:52.

Larisa Ceric, Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Rochele Nunes, Portugal, Ippon, Katate-jime, 1:59.

Kim Hayun, South Korea, def. Moira Morillo, Dominican Republic, Ippon, 4:44.

Beatriz Souza, Brazil, def. Izayana Marenco, Nicaragua, Ippon, Harai-goshi, 0:41.

Raz Hershko, Israel, def. Marit Kamps, Netherlands, Ippon, 2:24.

Milica Zabic, Serbia, def. Idalys Ortiz, Cuba, Ippon, 3:09.

Kayra Ozdemir, Turkey, def. Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, Mongolia, Ippon, 3:54.

Akira Sone, Japan, def. Xu Shiyan, China, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

