Olympic Judo Results

Thursday Men 100 kg Elimination Round of 32 Piotr Kuczera, Poland, def. Thomas Briceno, Chile, Ippon, Ippon-seoi-nage, 3:10. Peter Paltchik,…

Thursday

Men

100 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Piotr Kuczera, Poland, def. Thomas Briceno, Chile, Ippon, Ippon-seoi-nage, 3:10.

Peter Paltchik, Israel, def. Gonchigsuren Batkhuyag, Mongolia, Ippon, Sode-tsurikomi-goshi, 2:01.

Aurelien Diesse, France, def. Dzhakhongir Madzhidov, Tajikistan, Ippon, 0:30.

Nurlykhan Sharkhan, Kazakhstan, def. Toma Nikiforov, Belgium, Ippon, 3:52.

Dzhafar Kostoev, United Arab Emirates, def. Leonardo Goncalves, Brazil, Ippon, 4:25.

Gennaro Pirelli, Italy, def. Zlatko Kumric, Croatia, Ippon, 3:20.

Aaron Wolf, Japan, def. Aaron Fara, Austria, Ippon, 1:16.

Daniel Eich, Switzerland, def. Adnan Khankan, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 0:47.

Zsombor Veg, Hungary, def. Aleksandar Kukolj, Serbia, Waza-ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Women

78 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Loriana Kuka, Kosovo, def. Metka Lobnik, Slovenia, Ippon, Uchi-mata-gaeshi, 3:49.

Yoon Hyunji, South Korea, def. Emma Reid, Britain, Ippon, 4:20.

Patricia Sampaio, Portugal, def. Zeddy Cherotich, Kenya, Ippon, 0:20.

Marie Branser, Guinea, def. Moira de Villiers, New Zealand, Ippon, 5:12.

Khuslen Otgonbayar, Mongolia, def. Vanessa Chala, Ecuador, Waza-ari, Uchi-mata, 4:00.

Beata Pacut-Kloczko, Poland, def. Ange Ciella Niragira, Burundi, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 0:57.

Elimination Round of 16

Alice Bellandi, Italy, def. Mayra Aguiar, Brazil, Waza-ari, Ko-uchi-makikomi, 6:11.

Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko, Ukraine, def. Loriana Kuka, Kosovo, Waza-ari, Uchi-mata, 4:00.

Ma Zhenzhao, China, def. Yoon Hyunji, South Korea, Ippon, Sumi-otoshi, 2:39.

Patricia Sampaio, Portugal, def. Madeleine Malonga, France, Ippon, Ashi-garami, 1:01.

Anna-Maria Wagner, Germany, def. Marie Branser, Guinea, Ippon, 3:04.

Rika Takayama, Japan, def. Iriskhon Kurbanbaeva, Uzbekistan, Ippon, Kami-shiho-gatame, 0:48.

Inbar Lanir, Israel, def. Khuslen Otgonbayar, Mongolia, Ippon, 2:44.

Guusje Steenhuis, Netherlands, def. Beata Pacut-Kloczko, Poland, Waza-ari, Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame, 6:14.

