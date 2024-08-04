Olympic Gymnastics Results

Sunday
Men
Rings
Final
1. Liu Yang, China, 15.300.
2. Zou Jingyuan, China, 15.233.
3. Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece, 15.100.
4. Samir Ait Said, France, 15.000.
5. Adem Asil, Turkey, 14.966.
6. Vahagn Davtyan, Armenia, 14.866.
7. Harry Hepworth, Britain, 14.800.
8. Glen Cuyle, Belgium, 13.833.
Vault
Final
1. Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines (15.433, 14.800), 15.116.
2. Artur Davtyan, Armenia (14.966, 14.966), 14.966.
3. Harry Hepworth, Britain (14.833, 15.066), 14.949.
4. Jake Jarman, Britain (15.100, 14.766), 14.933.
5. Aurel Benovic, Croatia (15.000, 14.800), 14.900.
6. Nazar Chepurnyi, Ukraine (14.833, 14.966), 14.899.
7. Mahdi Olfati, Iran (14.166, 14.366), 14.266.
8. Igor Radivilov, Ukraine (14.900, 13.433), 14.166.
Women
Uneven Bars
Final
1. Kaylia Nemour, Algeria, 15.700.
2. Qiu Qiyuan, China, 15.500.
3. Sunisa Lee, United States, 14.800.
4. Nina Derwael, Belgium, 14.766.
5. Alice D’Amato, Italy, 14.733.
6. Helen Kevric, Germany, 14.566.
7. Rebecca Downie, Britain, 13.633.
8. Zhang Yihan, China, 12.800.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.