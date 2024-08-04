Olympic Gymnastics Results

Sunday Men Rings Final 1. Liu Yang, China, 15.300. 2. Zou Jingyuan, China, 15.233. 3. Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece, 15.100. 4.…

Sunday

Men

Rings

Final

1. Liu Yang, China, 15.300.

2. Zou Jingyuan, China, 15.233.

3. Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece, 15.100.

4. Samir Ait Said, France, 15.000.

5. Adem Asil, Turkey, 14.966.

6. Vahagn Davtyan, Armenia, 14.866.

7. Harry Hepworth, Britain, 14.800.

8. Glen Cuyle, Belgium, 13.833.

Vault

Final

1. Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines (15.433, 14.800), 15.116.

2. Artur Davtyan, Armenia (14.966, 14.966), 14.966.

3. Harry Hepworth, Britain (14.833, 15.066), 14.949.

4. Jake Jarman, Britain (15.100, 14.766), 14.933.

5. Aurel Benovic, Croatia (15.000, 14.800), 14.900.

6. Nazar Chepurnyi, Ukraine (14.833, 14.966), 14.899.

7. Mahdi Olfati, Iran (14.166, 14.366), 14.266.

8. Igor Radivilov, Ukraine (14.900, 13.433), 14.166.

Women

Uneven Bars

Final

1. Kaylia Nemour, Algeria, 15.700.

2. Qiu Qiyuan, China, 15.500.

3. Sunisa Lee, United States, 14.800.

4. Nina Derwael, Belgium, 14.766.

5. Alice D’Amato, Italy, 14.733.

6. Helen Kevric, Germany, 14.566.

7. Rebecca Downie, Britain, 13.633.

8. Zhang Yihan, China, 12.800.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.