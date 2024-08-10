Olympic Cycling Results

Saturday Women Sprint Sprint, 1/8 Finals Heat 1 1. Lea Friedrich, Germany (Q1/4). 2. Martha Bayona Pineda, Colombia (R). Heat…

Saturday

Women

Sprint

Sprint, 1/8 Finals

Heat 1

1. Lea Friedrich, Germany (Q1/4).

2. Martha Bayona Pineda, Colombia (R).

Heat 2

1. Emma Finucane, Britain (Q1/4).

2. Kristina Clonan, Australia (R).

Heat 3

1. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (Q1/4).

2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (R).

Heat 4

1. Sophie Capewell, Britain (Q1/4).

2. Shaane Fulton, New Zealand (R).

Heat 5

1. Hetty van de Wouw, Netherlands (Q1/4).

2. Mathilde Gros, France (R).

Heat 6

1. Emma Hinze, Germany (Q1/4).

2. Mina Sato, Japan (R).

