Olympic Cycling Results

Saturday
Women
Sprint
Sprint, 1/8 Finals
Heat 1
1. Lea Friedrich, Germany (Q1/4).
2. Martha Bayona Pineda, Colombia (R).
Heat 2
1. Emma Finucane, Britain (Q1/4).
2. Kristina Clonan, Australia (R).
Heat 3
1. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (Q1/4).
2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (R).
Heat 4
1. Sophie Capewell, Britain (Q1/4).
2. Shaane Fulton, New Zealand (R).
Heat 5
1. Hetty van de Wouw, Netherlands (Q1/4).
2. Mathilde Gros, France (R).
Heat 6
1. Emma Hinze, Germany (Q1/4).
2. Mina Sato, Japan (R).
