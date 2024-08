Saturday Men Finals Bronze Medal Match Norway (Anders Berntsen Mol; Christian Sandlie Soerum), def. Qatar (Ahmed Tijan; Cherif Younousse), 21-13,…

Saturday

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Norway (Anders Berntsen Mol; Christian Sandlie Soerum), def. Qatar (Ahmed Tijan; Cherif Younousse), 21-13, 21-16.

Gold Medal Match

Sweden (Jonatan Hellvig; David Ahman), def. Germany (Nils Ehlers; Clemens Wickler), 21-10, 21-13.

