Friday Women Finals Bronze Medal Match Switzerland (Nina Brunner; Tanja Hueberli), def. Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar; Taliqua Clancy), 21-17,…

Friday

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Switzerland (Nina Brunner; Tanja Hueberli), def. Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar; Taliqua Clancy), 21-17, 21-15.

Gold Medal Match

Brazil (Ana Patricia Silva Ramos; Eduarda Santos Lisboa), def. Canada (Melissa Humana-Paredes; Brandie Wilkerson), 26-24, 12-21, 15-10.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.