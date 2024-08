Olympic Beach Volleyball Results

Tuesday Men Quarterfinals Germany (Nils Ehlers; Clemens Wickler), def. Netherlands (Stefan Boermans; Yorick de Groot), 22-20, 21-15. Sweden (Jonatan Hellvig;…

Tuesday

Men

Quarterfinals

Germany (Nils Ehlers; Clemens Wickler), def. Netherlands (Stefan Boermans; Yorick de Groot), 22-20, 21-15.

Sweden (Jonatan Hellvig; David Ahman), def. Brazil (Arthur Diego Mariano Lanci; Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Junior), 21-17, 21-16.

Women

Quarterfinals

Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar; Taliqua Clancy), def. Switzerland (Esmee Boebner; Zoe Verge-Depre), 21-19, 16-21, 15-12.

Switzerland (Nina Brunner; Tanja Hueberli), def. United States (Kelly Cheng; Sara Hughes), 21-18, 21-19.

