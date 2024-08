Monday Men Round of 16 Spain (Adrian Gavira Collado; Pablo Herrera Allepuz), def. Poland (Bartosz Losiak; Michal Bryl), 23-21, 21-18.…

Monday

Men

Round of 16

Spain (Adrian Gavira Collado; Pablo Herrera Allepuz), def. Poland (Bartosz Losiak; Michal Bryl), 23-21, 21-18.

Women

Round of 16

Latvia (Tina Graudina; Anastasija Samoilova), def. Germany (Svenja Mueller; Cinja Tillmann), 21-13, 17-21, 18-16.

