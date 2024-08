Sunday Men Round of 16 Germany (Nils Ehlers; Clemens Wickler), def. Brazil (Andre Loyola Stein; George Souto Maior Wanderley), 21-16,…

Sunday

Men

Round of 16

Germany (Nils Ehlers; Clemens Wickler), def. Brazil (Andre Loyola Stein; George Souto Maior Wanderley), 21-16, 21-17.

Women

Round of 16

Switzerland (Esmee Boebner; Zoe Verge-Depre), def. China (Xue Chen; Xia Xinyi), 29-27, 21-17.

