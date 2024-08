Monday Men Singles Finals Bronze Medal Match Zii Jia Lee, Malaysia, def. Lakshya Sen, India, 13-21, 21-16, 21-11. Gold Medal…

Monday

Men

Singles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Zii Jia Lee, Malaysia, def. Lakshya Sen, India, 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Gold Medal Match

Viktor Axelsen, Denmark, def. Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Thailand, 21-11, 21-11.

Women

Singles

Finals

Gold Medal Match

An Se Young, South Korea, def. He Bing Jiao, China, 21-13, 21-16.

