Olympic Badminton Results

Thursday

Men

Singles

Round of 16

Chou Tien Chen, Taiwan, def. Kodai Naraoka, Japan, 21-12, 21-16.

Women

Doubles

Quarterfinals

China (Chen Qing Chen; Jia Yi Fan), def. Bulgaria (Stefani Stoeva; Gabriela Stoeva), 21-15, 21-8.

Malaysia (Pearly Tan; Muralitharan Thinaah), def. South Korea (Kim So Yeong; Kong Hee Yong), 21-12, 21-13.

Japan (Chiharu Shida; Nami Matsuyama), def. Denmark (Maiken Fruergaard; Sara Thygesen), 21-7, 21-12.

China (Liu Sheng Shu; Tan Ning), def. South Korea (Baek Ha Na; Lee So Hee), 21-9, 21-13.

