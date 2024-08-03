Olympic Athletics Results

Saturday Men Decathlon 110m Hurdles Heat 1 1. Markus Rooth, Norway, 14.25. 2. Janek Oiglane, Estonia, 14.45. 3. Lindon Victor,…

Saturday

Men

Decathlon

110m Hurdles

Heat 1

1. Markus Rooth, Norway, 14.25.

2. Janek Oiglane, Estonia, 14.45.

3. Lindon Victor, Grenada, 14.62.

4. Karel Tilga, Estonia, 14.66.

5. Rik Taam, Netherlands, 14.78.

6. Zachery Ziemek, United States, 15.11.

Heat 2

1. Sander Skotheim, Norway, 14.15.

2. Jorge Urena, Spain, 14.29.

3. Johannes Erm, Estonia, 14.35.

4. Till Steinforth, Germany, 14.37.

5. Leo Neugebauer, Germany, 14.51.

6. Niklas Kaul, Germany, 14.53.

7. Daniel Golubovic, Australia, 15.15.

Heat 3

1. Damian Warner, Canada, 13.62.

2. Ken Mullings, Bahamas, 13.70.

3. Makenson Gletty, France, 13.96.

4. Sven Roosen, Netherlands, 13.99.

5. Jose Fernando Ferreira Santana, Brazil, 14.00.

6. Heath Baldwin, United States, 14.04.

7. Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico, 14.09.

8. Harrison Williams, United States, 14.28.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.