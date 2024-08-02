Olympic Athletics Results

Friday Men Decathlon 100m Heat 1 1. Markus Rooth, Norway, 10.71. 2. Sander Skotheim, Norway, 10.78. 3. Jorge Urena, Spain,…

Friday

Men

Decathlon

100m

Heat 1

1. Markus Rooth, Norway, 10.71.

2. Sander Skotheim, Norway, 10.78.

3. Jorge Urena, Spain, 10.87.

4. Janek Oiglane, Estonia, 10.89.

5. Karel Tilga, Estonia, 11.01.

6. Daniel Golubovic, Australia, 11.32.

7. Niklas Kaul, Germany, 11.34.

Heat 2

1. Harrison Williams, United States, 10.62.

2. Johannes Erm, Estonia, 10.64.

3. Rik Taam, Netherlands, 10.64.

4. Jose Fernando Ferreira Santana, Brazil, 10.66.

5. Leo Neugebauer, Germany, 10.67.

6. Makenson Gletty, France, 10.72.

7. Heath Baldwin, United States, 10.91.

Heat 3

1. Damian Warner, Canada, 10.25.

2. Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico, 10.35.

3. Till Steinforth, Germany, 10.52.

4. Sven Roosen, Netherlands, 10.52.

5. Ashley Moloney, Australia, 10.56.

6. Lindon Victor, Grenada, 10.56.

7. Ken Mullings, Bahamas, 10.60.

8. Zachery Ziemek, United States, 10.60.

Women

100m

Preliminary Round

Heat 1

1. Natacha Ngoye, Congo, 11.34 (Q).

2. Alessandra Gasparelli, San Marino, 11.62 (Q).

3. Xenia Hiebert, Paraguay, 11.77 (Q).

4. Valentina Meredova, Turkmenistan, 12.01.

5. Samira Awali Boubacar, Niger, 12.06.

6. Silina Pha Aphay, Laos, 12.45.

7. Sydney Francisco, Palau, 13.15.

8. Salam Bouha Ahamdy, Mauritania, 13.71.

9. Lucia Moris, South Sudan, DNF.

Heat 2

1. Thi Nhi Yen Tran, Vietnam, 11.81 (Q).

2. Halle Hazzard, Grenada, 11.88 (Q).

3. Zhang Bo-Ya, Taiwan, 11.99 (Q).

4. Regine Tugade-Watson, Guam, 12.02.

5. Lika Kharchilava, Georgia, 12.37.

6. Faiqa Riaz, Pakistan, 12.49.

7. Mazoon Al Alawi, Oman, 12.58.

8. Filomenaleonisa Iakopo, American Samoa, 12.78.

9. Mariam Kareem, United Arab Emirates, 13.26.

Heat 3

1. Gorete Semedo, Sao Tome and Principe, 11.44 (Q).

2. Guadalupe Torrez, Bolivia, 11.60 (Q).

3. Leonie Beu, Papua New Guinea, 11.63 (Q).

4. Maria Carmona, Nicaragua, 11.88.

5. Safiatou Acquaviva, Guinea, 11.97.

6. Chloe David, Vanuatu, 12.44.

7. Shahd Ashraf, Qatar, 12.53.

8. Alisar Youssef, Syria, 12.93.

9. Kimia Yousofi, Afghanistan, 13.42.

