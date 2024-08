Olympic Archery Results

Sunday Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round Mete Gazoz, Turkey, def. Thomas Chirault, France, 6-5. Lee Wooseok, South Korea, def. Wang…

Sunday

Men’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round

Mete Gazoz, Turkey, def. Thomas Chirault, France, 6-5.

Lee Wooseok, South Korea, def. Wang Yan, China, 6-2.

Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Eric Peters, Canada, 6-2.

Kim Woojin, South Korea, def. Marcus D’Almeida, Brazil, 7-1.

Brady Ellison, United States, def. Berkim Tumer, Turkey, 6-2.

Baptiste Addis, France, def. Matias Grande, Mexico, 6-4.

Florian Unruh, Germany, def. Tom Hall, Britain, 7-3.

Kim Je Deok, South Korea, def. Santiago Arcila, Colombia, 6-4.

