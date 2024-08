Olympic Archery Results

Thursday Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Matias Grande, Mexico, def. Otgonbold Baatarkhuyag, Mongolia, 7-1. Jorge Enriquez, Colombia, def. Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay,…

Thursday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Matias Grande, Mexico, def. Otgonbold Baatarkhuyag, Mongolia, 7-1.

Jorge Enriquez, Colombia, def. Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay, Kazakhstan, 7-3.

Brady Ellison, United States, def. Abdullah Yildirmis, Turkey, 6-2.

Kao Wenchao, China, def. Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, India, 6-0.

1/16 Elimination Round

Matias Grande, Mexico, def. Jorge Enriquez, Colombia, 6-2.

Women’s Individual

1/16 Elimination Round

Nam Suhyeon, South Korea, def. Marie Horackova, Czech Republic, 7-3.

Li Jiaman, China, def. Bryony Pitman, Britain, 6-0.

1/32 Elimination Round

Li Jiaman, China, def. Kirstine Danstrup Andersen, Denmark, 6-0.

Bryony Pitman, Britain, def. Angela Ruiz, Mexico, 6-2.

Veronika Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Li Tsai-Chi, Taiwan, 6-4.

Alejandra Valencia, Mexico, def. Jennifer Mucino, United States, 6-2.

