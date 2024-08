Saturday Women Pool Round Canada (Kacie Bosch; Paige Crozon; Katherine Plouffe; Michelle Plouffe), def. Azerbaijan (Dina Ulyanova; Alexandra Mollenhauer; Marcedes…

Saturday

Women

Pool Round

Canada (Kacie Bosch; Paige Crozon; Katherine Plouffe; Michelle Plouffe), def. Azerbaijan (Dina Ulyanova; Alexandra Mollenhauer; Marcedes Walker; Tiffany Hayes), 21-19.

