Nottingham Forest’s Danilo suffers broken ankle in Premier League game

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo broke his left ankle in the team’s opening Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Screens were put up around the Brazilian while medical staff attended to him after he landed awkwardly as he challenged Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute at the City Ground. The referee and Danilo’s teammates had immediately called for assistance after seeing his condition.

He was carried off on a stretcher, to applause around the ground, with his left leg in a splint after nearly six minutes of treatment. He was then taken to the hospital.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the extent of the injury after the match.

“We have just got the report of the doctor — still some exams but he has broken his ankle,” Nuno said. “It is serious. We are going to miss him not only on the pitch. He is a wonderful boy. You know him, always smiling, always with this joy.

“I think he is leaving hospital just now and he is going to be assessed tomorrow and after tomorrow. It is serious but the good news is he is stable, he is speaking, he is aware so just needs time.”

The score was 0-0 at the time and the match finished 1-1.

Danilo joined Forest from Palmeiras last year.

