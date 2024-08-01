Norway 29, Slovenia 22 Norway 15 14 — 29 Slovenia 10 12 — 22 Norway_K. Brattset Dale 4, V. Ingstad…

Norway 29, Slovenia 22

Norway 15 14 — 29 Slovenia 10 12 — 22

Norway_K. Brattset Dale 4, V. Ingstad 4, T. Rushfeldt Deila 4, V. Kristiansen 3, S. Skogrand 3, S. Solberg-Isaksen 3, K. Breistoel 2, S. Oftedal 2, H. Reistad 2, C. Herrem 1, M. Jacobsen 1.

Slovenia_A. Gros 5, T. Mavsar 5, A. Varagic 4, A. Abina 2, B. Lazovic 2, T. Stanko 2, N. Ljepoja 1, E. Omoregie 1.

Red Cards_K. Breistoel, Norway, 57:59.

Referees_Youcef Belkhiri, Algeria. Sidali Hamidi, Algeria. Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Mamoudou Diabate, Ivory Coast. Joel Delplanque, France.

