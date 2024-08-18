No goal for Mbappé in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1-1 at Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappé’s first…

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappé’s first Spanish league match on Sunday.

In his second game with Madrid after debuting midweek, Mbappe failed to break through. The France great had scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started with the same squad that beat Atalanta, with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappé in attack.

“They change position from time to time,” Ancelotti said of Vinicius and Mbappé. “Sometimes Mbappé plays more centrally and sometimes one of the two has to occupy this flank, without a particular plan. It depends on how they feel about it.”

It was Rodrygo who put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalized with Vedat Muriqi’s goal in the 53rd.

“We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal,” Ancelotti said. “We didn’t find the balance in the second half. We could have lost as there was no balance at the back. It wasn’t a good game. We need to defend better. We’re a very attacking team, but defensive balance is a fundamental factor.”

Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was sent off deep into second-half stoppage time for a hard foul on Muriqi.

“I don’t want to make excuses for anything, but we just need to do better and with a better attitude,” Ancelotti said. “We can learn a lot from this match. It’s quite clear where our problems could come from.”

Rafael Nadal, who is from the island of Mallorca, was among those watching the match at the Son Moix Stadium.

Mallorca’s players provided a guard of honor for the Super Cup winners, lining up to applaud the Madrid team as they entered the field before kickoff.

Sociedad stunned at home

Real Sociedad, which finished sixth last season, was upset 2-1 at home by Rayo Vallecano, which fought to avoid relegation in the last campaign.

Jorge de Frutos and Sergio Camello scored second-half goals to put Rayo in front, while Sociedad only found the net with Martín Zubimendi’s goal deep into stoppage time.

On Saturday, Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Barcelona a 2-1 win at Valencia in coach Hansi Flick’s Spanish league debut.

Atletico Madrid visits Villarreal on Monday.

