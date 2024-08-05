Nick Gordon designated for assignment by Miami Marlins

Outfielder Nick Gordon was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on Monday before a four-game series against the Cincinnati…

Outfielder Nick Gordon was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on Monday before a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Gordon hit .259 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 95 games, playing primarily in a platoon role against right-handers. The 28-year-old was acquired from Minnesota in February and had a $900,000 salary after losing in arbitration.

Miami, which began Monday at 42-70, has traded or released 13 players from its opening day roster.

“He provided a lot of life in that clubhouse when there were some dark days,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Obviously, the start of the season was not ideal, middle of the season was not ideal but he was always fun to be around. You need those loud voices when you’re on a losing skid and he provided that.”

Outfielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers from San Francisco.

