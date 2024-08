NHL Preseason Schedule

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21 Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. SUNDAY,…

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.

NY Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Utah, at Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena), 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Edmonton (split squad), 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Utah (asterisk), 9 p.m.

(asterisk) Delta Center, Salt Lake City

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center), 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Buffalo vs. Red Bull Munich, at Munich, Germany (SAP Garden), 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena), 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, at Sudbury, Ont. (Sudbury Community Arena) (Kraft Hockeyville 2024), 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at San Jose, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Utah at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Boston vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Utah (asterisk), 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis, at Milwaukee, Wisc. (Fiserv Forum), 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

(asterisk) Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

