New York takes home win streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Wings (6-20, 3-12 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (23-4, 15-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Liberty face Dallas Wings.

The Liberty have gone 12-1 in home games. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.5.

The Wings are 2-12 in road games. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA scoring 82.3 points per game while shooting 44.5%.

New York averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New York allows.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.9 points and six assists for the Liberty.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 86.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.