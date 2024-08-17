New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (45-77, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-59, third in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (45-77, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-59, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (3-2, 5.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (7-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -192, Marlins +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

New York has a 63-59 record overall and a 32-31 record at home. The Mets are 51-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 21-38 record on the road and a 45-77 record overall. The Marlins have gone 24-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Mets are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-36 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 13 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 12-for-41 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

