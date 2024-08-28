New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 2 of series

New York Mets (69-63, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (69-63, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -127, Mets +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 37-27 at home and 75-57 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 37-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 34-30 in road games and 69-63 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 28 home runs while slugging .470. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.