New York looks for 25th victory this season in matchup against Dallas

Dallas Wings (6-21, 3-12 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (24-4, 15-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Liberty take on the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty are 13-1 in home games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 9.8.

The Wings are 2-13 on the road. Dallas has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

New York is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas scores 5.9 more points per game (82.0) than New York allows to opponents (76.1).

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 20 the Liberty won 94-74 led by 26 points from Stewart, while Satou Sabally scored 24 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.8 points for the Liberty.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 84.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

