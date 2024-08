Netherlands 3, Belgium 1 Netherlands 2 1 0 0 — 3 Belgium 0 0 1 0 — 1 Netherlands_Y. Jansen…

Netherlands 3, Belgium 1

Netherlands 2 1 0 0 — 3 Belgium 0 0 1 0 — 1

Netherlands_Y. Jansen 1, P. Sanders 1, M. Verschoor 1.

Belgium_A. Ballenghien 1.

Green Cards_L. Fokke, Netherlands, 7′. M. Jochems, Netherlands, 51′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Hannah Harrison, Britain. Liu Xiaoying, China. Emi Yamada, Japan. Rachel Williams, Britain.

