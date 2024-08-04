Netherlands 20, Canada 11 Netherlands 5 6 4 5 — 20 Canada 4 2 3 2 — 11 First Quarter_None…

Netherlands 20, Canada 11

Netherlands 5 6 4 5 — 20 Canada 4 2 3 2 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Netherlands 9 (M. Keuning 1, B. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1, K. Joustra 2, S. van de Kraats 2, S. van der Sloot 2); Canada 15 (E. Lemay-Lavoie 1, H. McKelvey 1, K. Paul 1, S. la Roche 1, V. Bakoc 2, M. Mimides 2, A. Crevier 3, E. Wright 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; Canada None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands None; Canada 1 (A. Crevier 1).

Ejections_Netherlands None; Canada 2 (A. Crevier, E. Wright).

Referees_Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Aurely Blanchard, France. Monica Brochero, Argentina. Jorge Soto, Colombia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.