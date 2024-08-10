Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Netherlands 11, United States 10
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|3
|5
|—
|11
|United States
|3
|4
|2
|1
|—
|10
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Netherlands 10 (M. Keuning 1, L. Moolhuijzen 1, L. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1, B. Sleeking 1, I. Wolves 1, K. Joustra 2, N. Ten Broek 2); United States 9 (R. Neushul 1, J. Raney 2, M. Steffens 2, E. Ausmus 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; United States None.
Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 2 (L. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1); United States 2 (R. Neushul 1, J. Roemer 1).
Ejections_Netherlands None; United States 1 (E. Ausmus).
Referees_Marta Cabanas, Spain. Raffaele Colombo, Italy. Manuel de Jesus, United States. Jorge Soto, Colombia.
