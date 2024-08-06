Netherlands 11, Italy 8 Netherlands 2 3 1 5 — 11 Italy 2 2 1 3 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Netherlands 11, Italy 8

Netherlands 2 3 1 5 — 11 Italy 2 2 1 3 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Netherlands 11 (L. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1, B. Sleeking 1, N. Ten Broek 1, I. Wolves 3, B. Rogge 4); Italy 12 (A. Cocchiere 1, C. Tabani 1, D. Bettini 2, R. Bianconi 2, C. Marletta 2, D. Picozzi 2, G. Viacava 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; Italy None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (I. Wolves 1); Italy None.

Ejections_Netherlands 2 (B. Rogge, I. Wolves); Italy None.

Referees_Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Nora Nikola Debreceni, Hungary. Don Cameron, Australia. Dion Willis, South Africa.

