Netherlands 11, Italy 8
|Netherlands
|2
|3
|1
|5
|—
|11
|Italy
|2
|2
|1
|3
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Netherlands 11 (L. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1, B. Sleeking 1, N. Ten Broek 1, I. Wolves 3, B. Rogge 4); Italy 12 (A. Cocchiere 1, C. Tabani 1, D. Bettini 2, R. Bianconi 2, C. Marletta 2, D. Picozzi 2, G. Viacava 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; Italy None.
Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (I. Wolves 1); Italy None.
Ejections_Netherlands 2 (B. Rogge, I. Wolves); Italy None.
Referees_Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Nora Nikola Debreceni, Hungary. Don Cameron, Australia. Dion Willis, South Africa.
