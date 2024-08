Team Passing Efficiency Defense G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts Hawaii 1 29 17 0 156 0 103.81 SMU…

G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts Hawaii 1 29 17 0 156 0 103.81 SMU 1 28 15 0 150 2 122.14 Georgia Tech 1 27 19 0 193 0 130.41 Nevada 1 35 21 1 308 1 137.63 New Mexico 1 32 21 0 205 2 140.06 Florida St. 1 16 11 0 146 0 145.40

