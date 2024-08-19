NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 206 laps, 40 points.

2. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 206, 50.

3. (19) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 206, 42.

4. (13) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 206, 48.

5. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 206, 41.

6. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 206, 37.

7. (27) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 206, 30.

8. (12) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 206, 29.

9. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 206, 28.

10. (11) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 206, 27.

11. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, 206, 26.

12. (25) Noah Gragson, Ford, 206, 25.

13. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 206, 24.

14. (34) Harrison Burton, Ford, 206, 23.

15. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 206, 31.

16. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 206, 24.

17. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 206, 26.

18. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 206, 30.

19. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 206, 18.

20. (29) Justin Haley, Ford, 206, 17.

21. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 206, 18.

22. (16) Josh Berry, Ford, 206, 15.

23. (32) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 206, 14.

24. (24) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 206, 20.

25. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 205, 22.

26. (5) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 205, 18.

27. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 205, 12.

28. (23) Austin Cindric, Ford, 204, 9.

29. (33) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 202, 8.

30. (35) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

31. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, suspension, 157, 6.

32. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 5.

33. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 117, 4.

34. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 3.

35. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 115, 2.

36. (20) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 114, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.674 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .168 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; K.Larson 1-34; B.Wallace 35-39; R.Blaney 40-47; C.Elliott 48-57; K.Busch 58-65; M.Truex 66-92; R.Blaney 93-99; T.Gibbs 100-101; B.Keselowski 102-103; K.Larson 104-105; M.Truex 106; K.Larson 107-111; R.Chastain 112-115; K.Busch 116-126; W.Byron 127-141; C.Elliott 142-160; T.Reddick 161; K.Busch 162-166; D.Suárez 167-173; C.Hocevar 174-176; R.Stenhouse 177-178; H.Burton 179-183; J.Berry 184-187; T.Reddick 188-199; W.Byron 200-204; T.Reddick 205-206

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 41 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 29 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 28 laps; K.Busch, 3 times for 24 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 20 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 15 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 7 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; T.Reddick, 2; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 814; 2. C.Elliott, 804; 3. D.Hamlin, 786; 4. K.Larson, 782; 5. R.Blaney, 732; 6. W.Byron, 728; 7. C.Bell, 703; 8. M.Truex, 682; 9. B.Keselowski, 677; 10. T.Gibbs, 644; 11. A.Bowman, 627; 12. C.Buescher, 621; 13. R.Chastain, 606; 14. B.Wallace, 605; 15. J.Logano, 561; 16. D.Suárez, 526.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

