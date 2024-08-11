NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Results

Sunday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 408…

Sunday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 408 laps, 50 points.

2. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 408, 52.

3. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 408, 40.

4. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 408, 42.

5. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 408, 32.

6. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 408, 50.

7. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 408, 30.

8. (19) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 408, 31.

9. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 408, 34.

10. (21) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 408, 37.

11. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 408, 26.

12. (12) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 408, 25.

13. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 408, 24.

14. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, 408, 24.

15. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 408, 27.

16. (29) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 408, 21.

17. (23) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 408, 20.

18. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 408, 22.

19. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 408, 32.

20. (16) Noah Gragson, Ford, 407, 17.

21. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 407, 16.

22. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 407, 15.

23. (20) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 407, 14.

24. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, 407, 13.

25. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, 407, 12.

26. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 407, 0.

27. (36) Justin Haley, Ford, 406, 10.

28. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 406, 9.

29. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 406, 8.

30. (32) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 406, 7.

31. (35) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 405, 6.

32. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 405, 5.

33. (34) Riley Herbst, Ford, 405, 0.

34. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 404, 3.

35. (37) Parker Retzlaff, Ford, 402, 0.

36. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 397, 1.

37. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, engine, 250, 9.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.155 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 4 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-45; C.Bell 46-80; D.Hamlin 81-83; C.Bell 84; D.Hamlin 85-92; D.Suárez 93-121; D.Hamlin 122-123; C.Elliott 124-126; K.Larson 127-143; C.Bell 144-176; C.Elliott 177; T.Reddick 178-185; D.Suárez 186-235; C.Bell 236-281; C.Elliott 282; D.Suárez 283-292; D.Hamlin 293-332; A.Dillon 333; C.Hocevar 334-335; C.Bell 336-342; D.Suárez 343-346; D.Hamlin 347-371; A.Dillon 372-400; D.Hamlin 401; A.Dillon 402-405; J.Logano 406-407; A.Dillon 408

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 7 times for 124 laps; C.Bell, 5 times for 122 laps; D.Suárez, 4 times for 93 laps; A.Dillon, 4 times for 35 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 17 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 8 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 5 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; R.Blaney, 2; T.Reddick, 1; C.Elliott, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 779; 2. T.Reddick, 774; 3. C.Elliott, 773; 4. D.Hamlin, 758; 5. R.Blaney, 702; 6. C.Bell, 701; 7. W.Byron, 678; 8. M.Truex, 662; 9. B.Keselowski, 636; 10. A.Bowman, 615; 11. T.Gibbs, 602; 12. B.Wallace, 587; 13. C.Buescher, 584; 14. R.Chastain, 584; 15. J.Logano, 557; 16. D.Suárez, 497.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.