NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (20) Harrison Burton,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Harrison Burton, Ford, 164 laps, 40 points.

2. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 164, 39.

3. (27) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 34.

4. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 164, 33.

5. (26) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 164, 32.

6. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 164, 32.

7. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 164, 0.

8. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 41.

9. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 164, 28.

10. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 37.

11. (37) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 164, 26.

12. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 25.

13. (30) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 164, 24.

14. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 164, 23.

15. (31) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 164, 22.

16. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 21.

17. (40) Erik Jones, Toyota, 164, 20.

18. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 164, 26.

19. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 164, 0.

20. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 164, 0.

21. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 163, 24.

22. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 162, 15.

23. (2) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 162, 25.

24. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 161, 13.

25. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 159, 0.

26. (5) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 158, 21.

27. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 15.

28. (25) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 156, 9.

29. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 154, 23.

30. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 151, 10.

31. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 151, 25.

32. (36) Justin Haley, Ford, accident, 151, 10.

33. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 4.

34. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 132, 3.

35. (32) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, engine, 80, 0.

36. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 1.

37. (15) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 59, 1.

38. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 59, 1.

39. (4) Ryan Preece, Ford, dvp, 59, 1.

40. (22) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, garage, 37, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.406 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .047 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 40 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.McDowell 0-5; J.Logano 6; J.Berry 7; B.Keselowski 8-11; J.Berry 12; W.Byron 13; J.Berry 14; J.Logano 15-19; T.Gilliland 20-21; J.Logano 22-23; T.Gilliland 24-26; J.Berry 27-29; J.Logano 30-34; J.Berry 35-37; R.Stenhouse 38-39; J.Logano 40-45; B.Wallace 46-47; C.Buescher 48; B.Wallace 49; C.Briscoe 50-51; B.Wallace 52-62; C.Hocevar 63; C.Buescher 64-72; B.Wallace 73-74; J.Logano 75-77; K.Larson 78; J.Logano 79; K.Larson 80; J.Logano 81-88; K.Larson 89-91; B.Keselowski 92-94; J.Logano 95-97; B.Keselowski 98; M.McDowell 99-118; J.Haley 119-139; K.Busch 140-142; A.Cindric 143-150; M.McDowell 151; A.Cindric 152-158; K.Busch 159-163; H.Burton 164

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 9 times for 34 laps; M.McDowell, 3 times for 26 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 21 laps; B.Wallace, 4 times for 16 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 15 laps; C.Buescher, 2 times for 10 laps; J.Berry, 5 times for 9 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 8 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 2 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; T.Reddick, 2; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; H.Burton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 823; 2. K.Larson, 806; 3. C.Elliott, 805; 4. R.Blaney, 755; 5. W.Byron, 743; 6. C.Bell, 737; 7. B.Keselowski, 718; 8. D.Hamlin, 712; 9. M.Truex, 695; 10. T.Gibbs, 676; 11. C.Buescher, 658; 12. A.Bowman, 648; 13. B.Wallace, 637; 14. R.Chastain, 631; 15. J.Logano, 586; 16. K.Busch, 552.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

