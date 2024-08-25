NASCAR Craftsman Truck LiUNA! 175 Results

Sunday At Milwaukee Mile West Allis, Wis. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Layne Riggs, Ford,…

Sunday

At Milwaukee Mile

West Allis, Wis.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Layne Riggs, Ford, 175 laps, 53 points.

2. (1) Ty Majeski, Ford, 175, 51.

3. (3) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 175, 52.

4. (5) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 175, 46.

5. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 175, 40.

6. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 175, 36.

7. (4) Corey Heim, Toyota, 175, 30.

8. (10) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 175, 38.

9. (18) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 175, 28.

10. (14) Matt Crafton, Ford, 175, 30.

11. (2) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 175, 29.

12. (7) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 175, 27.

13. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 175, 25.

14. (6) William Sawalich, Toyota, 175, 23.

15. (25) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 175, 22.

16. (15) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 175, 31.

17. (19) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 175, 0.

18. (8) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 175, 19.

19. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 175, 18.

20. (23) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 175, 17.

21. (20) Jake Garcia, Ford, 174, 25.

22. (26) Conner Jones, Ford, 174, 15.

23. (21) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 173, 14.

24. (17) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 173, 13.

25. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 173, 12.

26. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 173, 11.

27. (29) Mason Maggio, Ford, 173, 10.

28. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 172, 9.

29. (13) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 172, 8.

30. (32) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 172, 0.

31. (24) Marco Andretti, Chevrolet, 170, 6.

32. (33) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 169, 5.

33. (31) Matthew Gould, Chevrolet, 169, 4.

34. (35) Justin S Carroll, Toyota, 167, 3.

35. (30) Lawless Alan, Ford, suspension, 162, 2.

36. (36) Jayson Alexander, Ford, accident, 45, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.541 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 49 minutes, 16 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.547 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Majeski 0-42; C.Eckes 43-51; T.Dillon 52-57; C.Eckes 58-119; T.Majeski 120-122; L.Riggs 123-175

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 2 times for 71 laps; L.Riggs, 1 time for 53 laps; T.Majeski, 2 times for 45 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 5; C.Eckes, 3; T.Majeski, 2; N.Sanchez, 2; R.Caruth, 1; L.Riggs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Eckes, 2091; 2. T.Majeski, 2074; 3. C.Heim, 2071; 4. N.Sanchez, 2064; 5. T.Gray, 2043; 6. T.Ankrum, 2043; 7. D.Dye, 2039; 8. G.Enfinger, 2032; 9. B.Rhodes, 2030; 10. R.Caruth, 2028; 11. T.Gray, 436; 12. L.Riggs, 405; 13. S.Friesen, 395; 14. M.Crafton, 395; 15. C.Purdy, 369; 16. J.Garcia, 349.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

