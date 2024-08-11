NASCAR Craftsman Truck Clean Harbors 250 Results

Saturday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 250…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 250 laps, 40 points.

2. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 250, 54.

3. (7) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 45.

4. (3) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 250, 51.

5. (4) Layne Riggs, Ford, 250, 45.

6. (10) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 250, 34.

7. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 250, 42.

8. (13) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 250, 42.

9. (19) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

10. (21) Connor Hall, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

11. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (26) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 250, 25.

13. (23) Jake Garcia, Ford, 250, 24.

14. (8) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (17) Matt Crafton, Ford, 250, 26.

16. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, 250, 30.

17. (16) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 250, 25.

18. (25) Lawless Alan, Ford, 250, 19.

19. (24) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 250, 18.

20. (20) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 250, 17.

21. (22) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, 249, 15.

23. (15) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 249, 14.

24. (32) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 249, 13.

25. (12) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 248, 12.

26. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 247, 11.

27. (34) Justin S Carroll, Toyota, 247, 10.

28. (33) Mason Maggio, Ford, 246, 9.

29. (27) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 236, 0.

30. (9) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, clutch, 227, 9.

31. (28) Conner Jones, Ford, electrical, 180, 7.

32. (14) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 155, 5.

33. (30) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 148, 4.

34. (35) Keith McGee, Ford, accident, 147, 3.

35. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 2.

36. (36) Jerry Bohlman, Chevrolet, tooslow, 17, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.423 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.936 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 69 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-12; T.Majeski 13-63; C.Eckes 64-115; G.Enfinger 116-125; T.Gray 126-130; T.Dillon 131-134; G.Enfinger 135-220; C.Heim 221-226; W.Sawalich 227-229; G.Enfinger 230; T.Majeski 231-241; G.Enfinger 242; T.Majeski 243-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): G.Enfinger, 4 times for 98 laps; T.Majeski, 3 times for 70 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 64 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 6 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 4 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 5; C.Eckes, 3; T.Majeski, 2; N.Sanchez, 2; R.Caruth, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 2041; 2. C.Eckes, 2038; 3. T.Majeski, 2030; 4. N.Sanchez, 2018; 5. R.Caruth, 2005; 6. T.Ankrum, 2002; 7. G.Enfinger, 2001; 8. T.Gray, 2000; 9. D.Dye, 2000; 10. B.Rhodes, 2000; 11. T.Gray, 407; 12. S.Friesen, 378; 13. M.Crafton, 365; 14. C.Purdy, 355; 15. L.Riggs, 352; 16. J.Garcia, 324.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.