Napheesa Collier scores 27, grabs career-high 18 rebounds as Lynx beat Aces 87-74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-74 on Friday night.

Minnesota (21-8) has won five straight games and sits atop the Western Conference standings, two games ahead of the Seattle Storm. The Lynx extended their winning streak over the two-time defending WNBA champion Aces to three games.

Collier finished 11 of 15 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, with five assists and two steals. Alanna Smith made 6 of 9 from the field and scored 15 for the Lynx, while Courtney Williams scored 13 and Natisha Hiedeman and Kayla McBride added 12 apiece. Williams left the game after she suffered a non-contact injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.

Collier made a layup and then a mid-range jumper to give Minnesota a one-point lead at halftime and the Lynx scored 22 of the first 28 second-half points to stretch their advantage to 62-45. It was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Jackie Young made the second of two free throws to pull Las Vegas within four points with 6:14 to play but McBride answered with a 3-pointer and the Aces (17-11) got no closer.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 24 points and seven rebounds while Young and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 each and Kelsey Plum finished with 11 on 4 of 10 from the field.

Wilson scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting in the third but her teammates combined to make just one of nine attempts and committed five turnovers as the Aces were outscored 25-15 in the period.

Las Vegas has lost four of its last five games, including three of four since returning from a monthlong break for the Paris Olympics.

The Aces beat Minnesota 80-66 in Minneapolis on May 29 but the Lynx beat Las Vegas by double digits in each of their three meetings since, including a 98-87 road victory on Wednesday.

