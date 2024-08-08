Morocco 6, Egypt 0

Egypt 0, Morocco 6 Morocco 2 4 — 6 Egypt 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Morocco, Ezzalzouli, (El Ouahdi),…

Morocco 2 4 — 6 Egypt 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Morocco, Ezzalzouli, (El Ouahdi), 23rd minute; 2, Morocco, Rahimi, (Ezzalzouli), 26th.

Second Half_3, Morocco, El Khannous, (Ezzalzouli), 51st; 4, Morocco, Rahimi, (Akhomach), 64th; 5, Morocco, Nakach, (Rahimi), 73rd; 6, Morocco, Hakimi, 87th.

Yellow Cards_Adel, Egypt, 31st; El Sayed, Egypt, 50th; Hakimi, Morocco, 61st.

Referee_Espen Andreas Eskas.

