Morocco 4, United States 0 Morocco 1 3 — 4 United States 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Morocco, Rahimi,…

Morocco 4, United States 0

Morocco 1 3 — 4 United States 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 29th minute.

Second Half_2, Morocco, Akhomach, (Ezzalzouli), 63rd; 3, Morocco, Hakimi, 70th; 4, Morocco, Maouhoub, (penalty kick), 90th+1.

Yellow Cards_McGlynn, United States, 15th; El Khannous, Morocco, 57th; Aaronson, United States, 75th.

Referee_Yael Falcon Perez.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.