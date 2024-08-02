Morocco 4, United States 0
First Half_1, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 29th minute.
Second Half_2, Morocco, Akhomach, (Ezzalzouli), 63rd; 3, Morocco, Hakimi, 70th; 4, Morocco, Maouhoub, (penalty kick), 90th+1.
Yellow Cards_McGlynn, United States, 15th; El Khannous, Morocco, 57th; Aaronson, United States, 75th.
Referee_Yael Falcon Perez.
