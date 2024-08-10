More waiting: Decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal is delayed

PARIS (AP) — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic…

PARIS (AP) — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Saturday.

Sports’ highest court originally said the decision was expected to be made by the end of the Olympics, but CAS has granted sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett more time. The court said the time limit can be extended “in exceptional circumstances.”

The closing ceremony is Sunday.

Phogat was disqualified after weighing in at 100 grams above the weight limit on Wednesday. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she was denied a medal. She appealed, requesting credit for the three wins she earned after weighing in successfully on Tuesday. The court said a judge in Paris held a hearing Friday in her case against United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

An Indian journalist asked Thomas Bach, IOC president and former longtime chairman of the CAS, if two silvers can be awarded. Bach initially flat out said “no,” but then he deferred to the CAS.

“I have a certain understanding for the wrestler clearly as a human touch, but looking at the federation … then when and where do you make the cut?” Bach said Friday. “The international federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. This is their responsibility.”

Phogat started Tuesday by defeating four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan. She then won her quarterfinal match against Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 and her semifinal against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0 to seemingly earn a spot in Wednesday night’s championship match.

Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, and American Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Guzman Lopez 3-0 to win the gold medal.

Phogat announced Thursday on social media that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar contributed to this report.

