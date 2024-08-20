Minnesota visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 34-point game

Minnesota Lynx (19-8, 11-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-9, 9-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (19-8, 11-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-9, 9-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -4; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Minnesota Lynx after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 87-71 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces are 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The Lynx are 11-4 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.6.

Las Vegas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Minnesota averages 81.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 82.4 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Aces 100-86 in their last matchup on June 12. Alanna Smith led the Lynx with 18 points, and Wilson led the Aces with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 52.6% and averaging 27.3 points for the Aces.

Collier is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

