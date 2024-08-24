Minnesota faces Indiana, seeks 6th straight victory

Indiana Fever (13-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (21-8, 13-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Indiana Fever (13-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (21-8, 13-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -7; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 13-3 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds led by Napheesa Collier averaging 10.2.

The Fever are 5-10 in road games. Indiana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 6- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Minnesota averages 82.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 86.9 Indiana gives up. Indiana scores 7.3 more points per game (82.7) than Minnesota gives up (75.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 81-74 in the last matchup on July 14. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 21 points, and Alanna Smith led the Lynx with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.7 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lynx.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

