Miltiadis Tentoglou joins Carl Lewis as the only men with consecutive Olympic long jump golds

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Miltiadis Tentoglou flexed his biceps, draped the Greek flag over his shoulders and stared up into the clear night sky above the packed Stade de France.

It was a moment to savor: Tentoglou became only the second man after Carl Lewis to win two consecutive Olympic long jump titles, adding the gold at the 2024 Games on Tuesday night to the one he claimed at Tokyo three years ago.

“It’s a great achievement,” said Tentoglou, who also claimed the world title last year. “Not bad.”

His gold was the first for Greece in any sport at the Paris Games and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Tentoglou on social media.

Lewis won four Olympic long jump titles in a row, starting at Los Angles in 1984 and running through Atlanta in 1996. The 26-year-old Tentoglou might not be done yet: He has long-term plans that include the 2028 LA Games.

“Of course I will go,” Tentoglou said. “(For 2032), we will see. And also (for 2028), we will see because you never know. But I will try.”

It could be difficult because there are younger competitors starting to make their mark in the event.

Tentoglou’s second jump of 8.48 meters (27 feet, 10 inches) won it.

Wayne Pinnock, a 23-year-old Jamaican, got the silver with a leap of 8.36 (27-5 1/4), and Mattia Furlani, a 19-year-old Italian, finished third with a best effort of 8.34 (27 4 1/2).

Pinnock expressed appreciation for Tentoglou’s professionalism.

“He knows how to compete and you just can’t take that from him,” Pinnock said. “We just have to train harder.”

Tentoglou, who is called “Miltos,” comes from a parkour background and still likes to practice the urban sport on occasion.

He also threatened to switch to triple jump if a controversial rule change is introduced in the long jump.

But he’s also got more history to chase in his event.

