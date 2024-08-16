Mets take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (45-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (62-59, third in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (45-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (62-59, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -234, Marlins +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

New York has a 31-31 record in home games and a 62-59 record overall. The Mets have a 21-13 record in games decided by one run.

Miami is 21-37 in road games and 45-76 overall. The Marlins have a 24-56 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has a .263 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 30 doubles and 23 home runs. Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Marlins with a .253 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI. Xavier Edwards is 13-for-43 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.