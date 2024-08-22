Mets aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Padres

New York Mets (66-61, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (72-56, third in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (66-61, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (72-56, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (8-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -153, Mets +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game road slide.

San Diego has gone 35-30 at home and 72-56 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in the NL.

New York is 66-61 overall and 31-28 on the road. The Mets have hit 162 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 20 home runs while slugging .472. Luis Arraez is 13-for-42 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .243 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.