Megan Rapinoe and Snoop Dogg among fans at US women’s soccer quarterfinal against Japan

Paris (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe and rapper Snoop Dogg were among the fans at Parc des Princes to watch the United States play Japan in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament on Saturday.

Rapinoe wore a U.S. Olympic hat as she cheered her former team at the quarterfinal game in the French capital. Former U.S. star Mia Hamm was also in attendance.

Rapinoe retired from soccer last year. She played in 203 matches for the United States with 63 goals, including two directly from corner kicks at the Olympics.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, she scored six goals and took home the Golden Ball as top player. With her lavender hair, her victory pose with arms outstretched became one of the iconic images of the U.S. victory.

Her career was also marked by activism. She was among the players on the women’s team who fought for equal pay with the men’s national team.

