Marlins play the Mets looking to break road slide

Miami Marlins (45-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-59, third in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (45-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-59, third in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -193, Marlins +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 33-31 record in home games and a 64-59 record overall. The Mets have a 21-13 record in games decided by one run.

Miami is 21-39 on the road and 45-78 overall. The Marlins have gone 24-58 in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .243 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 10-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.