Marlins look to break losing streak in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (64-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-82, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -167, Marlins +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins come into a matchup against the Chicago Cubs as losers of four games in a row.

Miami is 46-82 overall and 24-43 at home. The Marlins are 27-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 64-65 record overall and a 28-36 record in road games. The Cubs have a 27-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 25 home runs while slugging .474. Otto Lopez is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 27 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Cubs. Miguel Amaya is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (back), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

