Marlins come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (66-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (43-75, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (2-2, 5.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -207, Marlins +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter a matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of three straight games.

Miami has a 43-75 record overall and a 23-39 record at home. The Marlins have a 25-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 36-23 record on the road and a 66-52 record overall. The Padres have gone 26-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 21 home runs while slugging .458. Xavier Edwards is 13-for-41 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .302 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. Manny Machado is 15-for-43 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 9-1, .285 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.