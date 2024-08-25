Marlins aim to end 5-game slide, play the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (65-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-83, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Chicago Cubs (65-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-83, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (6-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Marlins: Adam Oller (0-1, 9.64 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -169, Marlins +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to stop their five-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Miami is 24-44 at home and 46-83 overall. The Marlins have a 27-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 29-36 record on the road and a 65-65 record overall. The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.70.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 15 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 11-for-36 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 27 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .230 for the Cubs. Miguel Amaya is 13-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (back), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

